Cody Rhodes on Potential WWE Comeback

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Channel Guide Magazine where he covered a barrage of topics including the Bullet Club and advice he got from Shawn Michaels.

When asked about potentially coming back to WWE, Rhodes didn’t appear too keen on the possibility:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: WWE Rumors: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34?

“I don’t want to sound negative but being part of history right now and this new era and new boom. I didn’t get that while in WWE. So currently there is no incentive for me to return to WWE. I’m making more money than I was with WWE. I’ve been in some unbelievable matchups. Two are coming up. I love WWE. Just currently there is no incentive. There are some things I would love to be a part of. I would love to be part of the Dusty tag team tournament. At the same time I don’t think I’m playing a revenge song here. I don’t think I’m ready to move out of the spot of where I’m at.”

Leaving WWE was a risk for Rhodes, but it looks like one that’s paid off well. The son of the wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and brother to WWE’s Goldust, Cody is the epitome of wrestling loyalty.

We last saw him in WWE the nefarious Stardust. To Rhodes’ credit, he made a great attempt to legitimize the character and did provide some fun moments. But for Rhodes, it’s clear he wanted more than to be a spin-off of his brother. Good for him for heading out on his own.

To the upcoming matches Rhodes alluded to, he’ll be challenging Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels at the Best in the World pay-per-view on June 23. Next, Rhodes, dawning the “American Nightmare” nickname, faces Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship during the New Japan G1 Special in USA airing live on AXS TV on July 1.

Here’s to hoping Rhodes can return to WWE and make a splash. But, he may not want to.

More: Triple H Growing Frustrated With Vince McMahon