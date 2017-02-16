CM Punk’s Reaction To Samoa Joe Joining The WWE

CM Punk was always a big advocate for getting Samoa Joe to the WWE. In the summer of 2004, Joe and Punk had an amazing feud in Ring of Honor which turned them into bitter rivals inside the ring and even better friends outside. Now, over a decade later, with Punk’s wrestling prime seemingly behind him, Samoa Joe has finally made it to the big leagues. Still, the two remain close.

During an interview with Eyes On The Game, Joe elaborated on his bond with the Best In The World. When Joe told Punk he had gotten the call to hit the main roster, The Destroyer said Punk couldn’t help but note the timing.

“He said of course you did, now that I’m not there anymore.”

When CM Punk was dropping pipebombs on the WWE Universe, Samoa Joe was locked into a lengthy TNA contract. Even if Joe could have made the jump, the WWE wasn’t as keen on bringing in stars from other smaller promotions as they are now. CM Punk and Daniel Bryan broke the glass ceiling on what “indy darlings” could achieve in the WWE, thus paving the way for today’s New Era stars to shine on the big stage.

Even though the timing of their WWE runs didn’t quite match up, Joe remained optimistic when asked if he could ever imagine a future match with Punk in the WWE.

“It’s funny, the thing about wrestling is that nothing is ever impossible, so you never know. You might see us united back in the ring someday.”

When asked if it could happen very soon, Joe grinned and said “We’ll see.”

There you have it. Cue up the CM Punk chants and get your hopes irrationally high, because Samoa Joe has not ruled out a Punk return! We all know every wrestler who leaves ends up coming back to the WWE at some point, selfishly we’d just like to see Punk do it while there’s so many great talents for him to work with inside the ring.

