Watch: CM Punk on Return to Wrestling: ‘I’m done, I’m done, I’m done’

On Wednesday, CM Punk appeared to leave the proverbial door open for a return to wrestling. However, just as the internet’s speculation reached its fever pitch, Punk slammed the door he had left ajar.

“Yesterday I said a bunch of stuff about wrestling, like how I’d never gotten a true offer, this does not mean I want to wrestle. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done with professional wrestling,” Punk told TSN Sports.

Punk’s about-face may appear to directly contradict his quotes from Wednesday, but what’s more likely is that he was correcting an overzealous internet.

“A lot of people like to be mad at me about that. They make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and that’s fine you’re entitled to your opinion. But you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do and that’s what I’m doing. Wrestling is in the rear view mirror,” he said.

Punk’s interview with MMAFighting.com did allow room for fans imaginations to run wild. If he misspoke, Punk at least cleared the air less than 24-hours later.

Anyway, here’s the quote that had the world buggin’.

“Nobody has ever asked me, like straight up asked me, to come to wrestle for them. Nobody,” Punk said. “[People have said] hey, if you ever wanna do anything… Nobody’s ever been like, ‘hey, here’s the deal, we’re having a show, we’re paying you X amount and you’re working this guy. Whaddaya say, yes or no?’ Nobody’s ever done that.”

Punk’s open-mindedness may have come from his euphoric courtroom victory against WWE doctor Chris Amann. That combination of jubilation and relief is bound to make the sanest of men say crazy things, and for Punk the wildest idea he could have shared about a potential return to wrestling.

“I don’t think so, it’s a hard question to answer, a lots happened this week,” Punk said. “I could definitely tell you if you asked me that question a week ago when I still felt like I had a foot in the grave, the answer [would have been] no, I don’t want anything to do with it. I feel like I’m out and the future is yet to be written, it’s a wide-open book, it’s my story to tell. I’m just being real, I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘No! No!’ Something might come up, some fun might be had.”