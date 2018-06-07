CM Punk Leaves the Door Open for Pro Wrestling Return

It’s been a big week already for CM Punk, and it’s set to get even bigger this Saturday night.

But even with his second-ever UFC fight scheduled for Saturday night in his hometown of Chicago, Punk just can’t seem to escape the wrestling world. He spent the majority of the last week involved in a court room feud with WWE‘s doctor, Chris Amann, which resulted yesterday in Punk emerging with a resounding victory.

Now, Punk shifts all of his focus toward his fight with Mike Jackson on Saturday night. In doing so, he is starting to make the media rounds and took part in an interview with MMAFighting.com on Wednesday.

During the interview, Punk was asked about a possible return to wrestling down the line. His answer was particularly interesting because he didn’t completely close the door on the possibility of stepping back into the squared circle.

He was specifically asked first about All In, the big independent event being promoted by the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. That event, which takes place on September 1st in suburban Chicago, will be without the former WWE champion as Punk said “it’s not happening” in regards to appearing at the show.

However, he went on to say that nobody has specifically asked him to be part of that show or any other wrestling show since his exit from WWE in 2014.

“Nobody has ever asked me, like straight up asked me, to come wrestle for them. Nobody,” Punk said. “[People have said] hey, if you ever wanna do anything… Nobody’s ever been like, ‘hey, here’s the deal, we’re having a show, we’re paying you X amount and you’re working this guy. Whaddaya say, yes or no?’ Nobody’s ever done that.”

He continued on noting that he is completely focused on UFC for this weekend and the future. Though he did say he doesn’t think he would return to wrestling, he said the idea isn’t entirely impossible.

“I don’t think so, it’s a hard question to answer, a lots happened this week,” Punk said. “I could definitely tell you if you asked me that question a week ago when I still felt like I had a foot in the grave, the answer [would have been] no, I don’t want anything to do with it. I feel like I’m out and the future is yet to be written, it’s a wide open book, it’s my story to tell. I’m just being real, I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘No! No!’ Something might come up, some fun might be had.”

“Right now my heart and my mind and my focus is 100% on Saturday and fighting. So does that mean fighting beyond Saturday? To me that means yes.”