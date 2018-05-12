CM Punk Appearing at ‘All In’ Autograph Signing

Since CM Punk left WWE in 2014, fans have clamored for his return to the squared circle. He’s chosen the octagon in the interim, but Punk just took a surprising step towards professional wrestling.

On September 1, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will host All In—a Chicago based event hoping to sell 10,000 tickets. Punk isn’t booked for the show, but he did just agree to participate in an affiliated autograph signing the night before.

Our special guest appearing Aug 31st, 2018 at the Pro Wrestling Tees retail store in Chicago, IL will be CM Punk. Limited meet & greet tickets go on sale May 23rd at 12pm ct. Visit our retail store events page on ProWrestlingTees or our Facebook event for details. @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/RqTu8G0RPO — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) May 11, 2018

Find out everything on Pro Wrestling Tees Facebook page:

Meet & Greet Tickets On Sale May 23rd 12pm ct. Meet CM Punk at Pro Wrestling Tees2348 N Damen Ave Chicago IL 60647Friday, August 31st (All In Weekend) from 9am-4pm Ticket info:Autograph Sessions are from 9am-11pm and 2pm-4pm Professional Photo Op session is from 11am-1pm $90 – Clobberin’ Time Combo includes: Exclusive T-shirt (S-5XL), 1 Autographed 8×10 or Personal Item + Professional Photo Op (You are allowed 1 guest for the Photo Op, guest will not receive an autograph). Individual Ticket Options If Not Buying Combo Package: $50 – 1 Autographed 8×10 or Personal Item (Additional autographs available for purchase) $50 – Professional Photo Op (You are allowed 1 guest) – Photos available on the Pro Wrestling Tees Facebook Page. Only 200 Total Tickets Available. Questions call 773-687-0520 and ask for Michael f ff

