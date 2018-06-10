CM Punk Speaks for First Time Following UFC 225 Loss

CM Punk soundly lost his second UFC fight on Saturday night, falling to Mike Jackson via unanimous decision.

The former WWE Champion had to be rushed to the hospital afterwards to have his injuries from the fight examined. But he managed to return to Twitter on Saturday night, and thanked all of his fans for supporting him.

You win some, you lose some! I’m 1-1 this week and I’ll take it! Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, and THE FANS! Wouldn’t be here without any of you. Respect to @TheTruthJackson, thanks for the fight! You only live once, and… I’M ALIVE! pic.twitter.com/UPPGFpx4iS — Coach (@CMPunk) June 10, 2018

“You win some, you lose some!” Punk wrote. “I’m 1-1 this week and I’ll take it! Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, and THE FANS! Wouldn’t be here without any of you. Respect to @TheTruthJackson, thanks for the fight! You only live once, and… I’M ALIVE!”

Punk’s victory for the week was in reference to him winning the defamation lawsuit against WWE employee Dr. Chris Amann, who was suing Punk and friend Colt Cabana over comments they made during a 2014 podcast episode.

While Punk made no mention of his future, UFC President Dana White did during the UFC 225 post-event press conference.

“No, it should be a wrap,” White said when asked if Punk would ever get another fight. “The guy’s 39 years old. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight, and I think he should call it a wrap.”

White also harshly criticized Jackson for appearing lackadaisical in the cage and not attempting to stop the fight sooner.

“Michael Jackson I’m not happy with,” White said. “This guy was acting like a goofball tonight. You get this opportunity to fight CM Punk, and you’re doing, like, bolo punches to the body on top. Never looked like he was trying to finish the fight ever. Looked like he could have finished the fight a few times. Never tried.”

Punk initially joined the UFC in December 2014, signing to a lucrative multi-fight deal. He made his debut at the UFC 203 event in Cleveland, Ohio, in September 2016, and lost via submission in the first round to newcomer Mickey Gall.

Numerous fans, fighters and wrestlers showed their support for Punk after the loss, commending him on his willingness to last the full fight. One person who was not happy with Punk was WWE personality Corey Graves, who went on a Twitter rant accusing Punk of “abandoning” his friends.

Graves later explained in an interview with Fightful.com that the tweets were regarding a personal issue the two had just after Punk left WWE in early 2014.