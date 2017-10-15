CM Punk Getting Ready For Next Professional Fight

If you thought CM Punk‘s work in the world of mixed martial arts was over, think again. The former WWE champion appears to be getting ready for a return to the octagon.

Duke Roufus of the Roufusport Academy in Milwaukee, where Punk has been training the last couple of years, posted a photo recently of the two of them after (or during) a training session. The photo came with the caption that Punk is getting ready for his second professional fight.

There is no word as of yet on when Punk could be fighting, who he will be fighting for, and who he will be fighting against.

Punk signed what was reported to be a multi-fight contract with UFC in late 2014. He went on to lose his debut fight at UFC 203 last year to Mickey Gall. The fight was a devastating loss for Punk, whose debut was heavily promoted and greatly anticipated. He lost the bout to a rear-naked choke submission two minutes and 14 second into the first round.

Following his debut, UFC president Dana White had alluded to the fact that a fight on the big stage of UFC might not be best for Punk, who came into the sport at a relatively late age with very little experience. There had even been rumors that Punk may go somewhere like Bellator for his next fight if UFC isn’t interested.

All of that being said, CM Punk is still a name that draws interest in the sports and entertainment world, and there is certainly money to be made off of another fight. If Punk doesn’t impress in his next fight, it would be pretty hard to justify a third fight on pay per view or even in the UFC in general. However, there’s still always the angle that he had a bad night in his debut and could redeem himself in his upcoming second bout.