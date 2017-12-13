Did WWE Just Spoil Clash of Champions’ Main Event?

At this Sunday’s Clash of Champions, both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will have their WWE careers on the line as they take on Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, WWE itself may have spoiled the results of their match.

WWE and Facebook are set to debut a new show on January 16th. The live streaming wrestling program will feature both male and female WWE Superstars from both the RAW and SmackDown brands. However, we couldn’t help but notice a logical flaw in the announced roster for WWE’s “Mixed Matched Challenge.” Sami Zayn will be part of the first episode of the new show and that is going to be hard for him to do if he is indeed fired this Sunday.

Unfortunately, it looks like WWE put the cart before the horse when it came to advertising their partnership with Facebook. Unless something changes in the interim it appears that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be victorious this Sunday at Clash of Champions.

The reason their job was put on the line in the first place was due to Shane McMahon’s personal vendetta against the pair of Canadians. Shane is so set on delivering justice that he appointed himself as Special Guest Referee for their tag match. However, Daniel Bryan has grown leery of Shane’s tyrannical behavior and he also named himself as Special Guest Referee.

The current rumor is that Shane’s insatiable quest to punish Owens and Zayn is leading towards a dramatic heel turn, one that will likely pit him against Bryan. Given Bryan’s current medical status, it’s believed that he’ll elect a gladiator of sorts to do his fighting for him. That is unless Bryan gets medically cleared to settle the power struggle between him and Shane himself.

Regardless Shane vs. Bryan will most likely take place at WrestleMania 34, but with Bryan electing someone on the SmackDown’s roster to battle the mad king.