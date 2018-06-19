Charlotte Flair to Be Featured in ESPN Body Issue

In its nine installments, ESPN’s Body Issue has yet to feature a WWE Superstar. However, Charlotte Flair just snapped that streak.

Flair, along with 15 other premier athletes will take part in ESPN’s popular photoshoot. The 10th issue goes live June 25.

Every woman is a queen, never forget you wear your crown everyday. HONORED to be in this year’s @ESPN #Body10 and represent the amazing women of @WWE. pic.twitter.com/5lH0XntgOX — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 19, 2018

Technically Ronda Rousey was the first WWE-er to grace the pages but during her 2012 appearance, she was still in the throws of her UFC career. Given WWE and ESPN‘s budding relationship we can expect Charlotte Flair’s shoot to lead to future WWE Superstars lining up to show off their physiques.

Flair will join New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, Seattle Reign legend Megan Rapinoe, Los Angeles Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig, Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, softball player Lauren Chamberlain, USWNT player Crystal Dunn, LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, figure skater Adam Rippon, golf legend Greg Norman, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, track and field star Tori Bowie and cross-country gold medalist Jessie Diggins.

Photo: Getty