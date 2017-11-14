Big Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Survivor Series Change

It looks like the changes for WWE Survivor Series will continue tonight during SmackDown Live.

With a championship match scheduled between women’s champion Natalya and Charlotte Flair, there’s potential for another curve ball to be thrown at the card this weekend. The winner of the match will go on to face RAW women’s champion Alexa Bliss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: RAW Invasion Tonight on SmackDown?

Word going around backstage at this moment is that there in fact will be a title change tonight, with it looking like Charlotte will win the SmackDown women’s title. This will set up Charlotte vs. Bliss, a huge match between arguably the two biggest stars in the women’s division.

If she does lose the title, it’s expected that Natalya will then be named the fifth member of Team SmackDown on the women’s side, with Charlotte no longer able to take place in that match as the new champion. There had been rumors that Paige could be announced as a surprise fifth competitor if Charlotte was taken out of the picture. That doesn’t appear to be the case right now, though it’s possible plans could still change. Paige was at RAW last night, though she was not used on air, so it appears plans are still fluid as it relates to her return.

More: Fan’s Wedding Proposal Interrupts Paul Heyman During RAW

As long as plans are not changed and Charlotte does win the title tonight, it sets up a Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss bout that no doubt is more appealing than a Bliss vs. Natalya match. Bliss and Charlotte are easily the two most over characters in the women’s division at this point and a potential match would be huge, though it’s a bit surprising it’s not being saved for WrestleMania.

With Charlotte getting a lot of publicity of late with the release of her book and the 30 for 30 documentary on her father premiering last week, WWE may be looking to capitalize on that attention.