ESPN Releases Charlotte Flair Photoshoot From Body Issue

ESPN just released their 10th edition of The Body. The popular photoshoot typically encompasses every corner of professional sports but this is the first year a WWE Superstar made the cut.

We’re not sure of the selection process, but given her resume, pedigree, and world-class boy, Charlotte Flair was the first of Vince McMahon’s employees to pose nude for ESPN.

Technically speaking, Ronda Rousey participated in the shoot a few years ago, but that was before she switched out the octagon for the squared circle.

Anyways, here are few of Charlotte’s snaps:

Robeless Entry

“I wish I was more like my character,” Flair told ESPN. In character, I am the queen. I am strong. I am confident, sometimes cocky. I’m hard to beat. Out of character, I am a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a best friend and just the girl next door that likes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.”

Genetically Superior

“When I first started in the WWE, I had a really hard time because I didn’t look the part,” explained Flair. I had the athleticism, but I didn’t have the extra swag and the glam — what my character Charlotte has become today. But when I’m in that ring, I want the audience and little girls and children and adults to see me as the athlete I am, not just a tall blonde that’s a WWE Superstar. No. I am all athlete, and that’s important, that my looks have nothing to do with what I do in the WWE.”

Wanting to Be More Than The Nature Boy’s Daughter

“I do want to carry on my dad’s legacy, but I also want to carve out my own path. I have to work harder, I think, just because I do have that last name. I don’t want people to think that’s why I am where I am in this industry. I put in the time, and I want to be just as good as my dad was,” said Flair.

Face of the Company

“The most challenging thing that female wrestlers face is time. Getting those segments on Raw, getting one, two, three, four segments on SmackDown, main-eventing a pay-per-view, being considered a face of the division. … And I have said it since day one, I want to be an attraction for the company. I want to be a Roman Reigns; I want to be a John Cena. And right now the women are stealing the show and working harder than we ever have. We have had a lot of firsts, and I think we’re on the right path,” she said.

Crafting High Risk Moves

“For me, training is more mental. It’s envisioning the match — seeing the story play out in my mind and how it should play out in the ring. Unless it’s a really big event and you want to do something super high risk, that’s the only way to really train. Because we have four live events a week, and that’s where you get in the most practice, those matches in front of live audiences where it’s not televised.”

In WrestleMania, I just wrestled Asuka, and I actually came here to the WWE Performance Center and worked on a high-risk move off the top with her. We did it a couple of times in the crash pad. But once you get to the main roster, you should be polished. You should know your moves,” asserted Flair.

Living With Injuries

“With injuries, every match varies. The black eyes are accidents. The broken noses are accidents. But the bumps from when we land on the mat, they’re hard. I think it looks easier, or the fans don’t really understand what’s happening, but it does take a toll. Every week I have some kind of mark on me. And that goes for all the girls. I think that’s what separates us from other people, we’re always walking around with our battle scars, and we’re proud of them,” explained Flair.

Flair is scheduled to miss most of July after undergoing a procedure to repair a ruptured breast implant. It’s believed she’ll be back by SummerSlam.

Women Will Fuel WWE’s Future

Flair’s inclusion in ESPN’s iconic shoot is a significant marker for WWE. Not long ago, it was a big deal for female Superstars to be featured in Playboy. But Flair and her generation are demanding to be treated as world-class performers, rather than sex objects.

Flair’s physique now stands for the profound shift in consciousness towards women’s wrestling. Sure sex appeal is still part of the game, but WWE’s women are charging to the forefront of the company thanks to unprecedented athleticism and unbridled will to succeed.