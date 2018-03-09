Charlotte Flair May Want to ‘Wooo’ All Over Bobby Roode

Charlotte Flair may land a SmackDown boyfriend before she gets a WrestleMania opponent.

Keen eyes may have noticed that Charlotte was abnormally excited to see US Champion Bobby Roode on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Their relationship has blossomed as the pair of “Robed Warriors” have formed a bond as Mixed Match Challenge partners. However, it looks like a business relationship could be turning personal.

While this may seem like reckless speculation, WWE.com actually wrote an article about the budding romance. Here’s a snippet:

Bobby Roode has plenty to worry about as The Road to WrestleMania heats up with Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal coming after his United States Championship. However, The Glorious One may have to keep one eye on his entrance gear at all times after his actions on SmackDown LIVE. Charlotte Flair, Roode’s partner in the Mixed Match Challenge, found herself at a 3-on-1 disadvantage as the mood turned sour in her face-to-face meeting with Ruby Riott. Just as The Riott Squad looked primed to pounce on the SmackDown Women’s Champion, however, her fellow “Robe Warrior” unexpectedly brought the standoff to an end with his glorious arrival. Later that night, The Queen tagged Roode in a tweet that included lyrics from Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy is Mine,” leaving many in the WWE Universe wondering if romance could be brewing between the two.

For the visual learners at home, here’s the tweet in question:

“I’m sorry that you

Seem to be confused

He belongs to me

The boy is mine” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/daHVTboRiT — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 7, 2018

This marks the second love interest story created by the Mixed Match Challenge this week. Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss looked to be struck by Cupid’s arrow during their lasts appearance on the MMC. On top of some awkward eye contact, Bliss actually feel on top of Strowman and straddled him in a head-scratching moment.

Maybe WWE is just experiment, or maybe the whole roster is about to fall in love with one another. Regardless this is a trend worth keeping an eye on. If WWE wants to pursue this angle, then look for Charlotte and Roode to have some type of flirty interaction at Fastlane this Sunday.