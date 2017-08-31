Carmella Gives an Update on Big Cass After His Surgery

It’s been a tough week for Big Cass, but he’s officially on the road to recovery. Luckily, he’s got a high-spirited girlfriend at his side.

Cass tore his ACL this past Monday on RAW and the big man just had surgery to repair the injury. The early word has him out for 9 months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His girlfriend and WWE Superstar, Carmella, posted the following to Twitter:

He’s in more agony over the lack of pizza than he is over the surgery 🙈🙈🙈🍕🍕🍕❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5RtidhMmDX — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 25, 2017

Even in the hospital.. friends & starbies ☕️❤️ pic.twitter.com/keDLCFcwSn — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 25, 2017

If you missed WWE RAW on Monday night, Big Cass suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury during his match with Enzo Amore.

Cass went for his patented big boot during the bout. Enzo dodged the boot and Cass took an ugly spill through the ropes to the ground below, landing awkwardly. He clearly favored his knee and the match was suddenly ended.

WWE has posted an update on Cass’ condition on Tuesday night.

“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report,” WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson said.

And here’s the actual footage of the injury. Cass’ expletive laden frustrations are muted, but you’ll be able to fill in the blanks.

A 9-month setback is quite the blow to Big Cass and his new found momentum. Earlier this summer, he jettisoned his long time tag partner in hopes of making it on his own. It felt like WWE was building Cass to be one of their top heels, he just needed more repetitions in the role.

It looks like that practice will have to be done from the trainer’s table. WWE may have something in Big Cass. While this injury like all injuries, is untimely, hopefully, something good can come from it. Maybe Cass returns as a baby face. Regardless the big man has some charisma and some natural chops in the ring. He’s still a project, but one that may be a money maker in the future.