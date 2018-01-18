WWE Announces Signing of Candice LeRae

One of the most beloved personalities in all of wrestling is WWE bound.

Candice LeRae a 32-year old independent wrestling star is officially part of the WWE family. She’s not exactly a stranger either, having already competed in the Mae Young Classic, and as irony has it, LeRae is married to NXT stud Johnny Gargano.

WWE.com made the following statements:

“LeRae is regarded as one of the top female wrestlers on the independent scene. She’s no stranger to the WWE Universe, either, as she made it all the way to the Quarterfinal Round in the inaugural Mae Young Classic last year. LeRae left her mark on WWE while competing in the groundbreaking women’s tournament, reigning supreme in her First and Second Round clashes with high-energy performances. She also vied for an NXT Women’s Title opportunity last October as part of an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal and is married to current NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano.”

Needless to say, her husband was pretty pumped about the news.

She’s one of the best in the world and got here on her own merit. Blood, sweat and tears.. She’s sacrificed and worked incredibly hard for a very long time. I’m proud of my Wife; Candice.. But even prouder of my favorite wrestler, the toughest person I know; Candice LeRae. https://t.co/1y7PRGSGo1 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 16, 2018

LeRae has made quite the name for herself on the indy scene as she routinely competes against men. In fact, she was the only woman to ever hold the PWG tag titles. LeRae has actually stepped in the ring with WWE’s Kevin Owens and Cesaro earlier in their careers.

The Winnipeg native could be in store for a significant WWE run as well. She profiles as a tenacious, yet enduring babyface and could bring a distinct element of girt to the WWE Universe.

Congrats to Candice!