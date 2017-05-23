Bubba Ray Dudley Comments On The Mae Young Classic

Earlier today, it was announced by Triple H on Twitter that the upcoming WWE Women’s Tournament would be called The Mae Young Classic, named after the WWE Hall of Famer, herself.

Former WWE star, Bubba Ray Dudley, couldn’t help but comment on WWE’s choice for a name.

While wrestling insiders know of Mae’s history of being one of the inaugural wrestling female superstars, most current audiences remember her as the old lady who the Dudley Boyz put through a table (or the old lady who gave birth to a hand while dating Mark Henry. But that’s another story).

Mae Young was an astonishing 76 years old when she took a powerbomb off the stage through a table from Bubba Ray. Bubba asked Triple H if he would get to give the upcoming tourney winner the same treatment.

Do I get to put the winner through a table?……Too soon? 😂👍 https://t.co/ir9wCIXO5w — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 23, 2017

As you’ll see in the video above, the shock value of the stunt is pretty priceless. Rumor has it Mae wanted to be powerbombed off the top of a steel cage but WWE nixed the idea.

WWE released the following statement on the upcoming tournament.

“WWE has announced that the first-ever Mae Young Classic women’s tournament will take place Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14, from Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET via www.nxttickets.com.

The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament. The unprecedented event will stream later this summer exclusively on WWE Network.

“The Mae Young Classic will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative. “We are proud to provide this unique opportunity for the best female talent from around the world.”

Mae Young passed away in 2014 but clearly the mark she left on the business lives on.

