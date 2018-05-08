WWE Rumor: Brock Lesnar to Skip Money in the Bank

It looked like WWE saved room for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar III for June’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. But that idea can be put on ice because a new report says Lesnar won’t even be there.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, we can count on the Universal Champion and his big red belt being absent from the briefcase bonanza event.

“Lesnar is not wrestling at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view for what it’s worth. I don’t know when he’s going to wrestle again,” he said.

Lesnar’s contract situation is convoluted, to say the least. From what we can tell, WWE will bring him in as they need, which will allow him to at least train for his UFC return. But considering he’s WWE’s top champion, we’ll see him in the ring before the octagon, but that may not be until SummerSlam.

“So he’s doing another show. He might have agreed to do a deal until SummerSlam. Or maybe the July show, but he’s not on this one,” concluded Lesnar.

The July show is Extreme Rules in Pittsburgh, PA, but if WWE is willing to skip MITB, then they may as well let that show pass by as well. Dethroning Brock Lesnar is the juiciest quest in all of WWE, and until recently, it was a one-man race.

However, something is up with WWE’s top hero, Roman Reigns. Vince McMahon an Co. have balked twice at giving The Big Dog his coronation and as more time passes, other candidates for Lesnar’s usurper have begun to surface.

Braun Strowman is the first name that comes to mind as a Roman Reigns alternative. WWE’s crowd is undeniable behind him as is WWE, but it feels like Strowman’s big moment is being held off for something specific at a later date. However, if WWE waits too long, Strowman’s organic momentum could come to a crawl

The other option is Seth Rollins. No one had enjoyed a more fruitful 2018 than the Intercontinental Champion. Having come into his own as a babyface, Rollins now has a clear bond with WWE’s crowd and if things keep expanding WWE will have to consider him as a Universal Champion contender. Given that he’s already holding the IC belt, WWE would have to get creative for him to land a title shot with Lesnar, but with Roman Reigns flailing, WWE may have no other option than trial and error.

