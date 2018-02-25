Big Brock Lesnar Segment Announced For This Monday’s RAW

The WWE Universal Champion will be in the house Monday night when RAW airs from Anaheim, California.

Paul Heyman revealed that Brock Lesnar will be at the show to address the winner of Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Elias, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and The Miz will all compete in the Chamber for a chance to face Lesnar for his Universal title on April 8 at WrestleMania 34.

Heyman posted the following on Twitter Saturday.

My congratulations in advance to the winner of @WWE #EliminationChamber. And my apologies, also in advance, for what @BrockLesnar will say to the face of that aforementioned winner of the Chamber, LIVE this Monday in Anaheim on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/u50wU5ApYl — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 24, 2018

So not only will Lesnar be addressing the winner of the match, he apparently plans to do so face to face. So this will be the first time we see the two men who will headline WrestleMania 34 together in the ring at the same time in promotion for the show.

As has been reported on at length for nearly a year now, it is widely assumed that Roman Reigns will be that man. Going back to last year’s WrestleMania 33 event, WWE has been laying the ground work for a Reigns vs. Lesnar WrestleMania rematch (they previously faced each other at WrestleMania 31, a show where Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank brief case and walked out of the event world champion for the very first time).

It’s not entirely impossible that WWE could change their minds and call an audible, though it would be surprising and is incredibly improbable given how many months of anticipation and planning they have put into the potential Lesnar vs. Reigns match.

On the outside chance (read: less than 5% or so) that Vince McMahon does change his mind, names that could be considered in the running to win at the Elimination Chamber and go on to face Lesnar would include Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.