Brock Lesnar May Be With WWE Longer Than You Expected

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar may sticking around the professional wrestling business a lot longer than you had expected.

While word making the rounds has been that Lesnar’s WWE deal is set to expire immediately after WrestleMania, a new report from Fightful.com casts some serious doubt on that timeline.

According to White, Lesnar’s deal with WWE goes until August 2018, which would take him all the way through next year’s SummerSlam. This is 4-5 months longer than many had originally speculated. When Lesnar re-signed with WWE around WrestleMania season in 2015, it was speculated that he had signed a three year deal that would take him through WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

The word on Lesnar’s contract came out during an interview with UFC president Dana White. He was asked during an interview on Friday with Dan Lebatard about Lesnar. There had been reports that UFC was interested in doing a superfight between Brock and Jon Jones, but those plans were thwarted when Jones failed a drug test around UFC 2015.

“Well Lesnar was still under contract to the WWE until next August. Who knows what would have happened. I don’t count my chickens any more, I’ll tell you that. They didn’t want to do that again. You saw what happened the last time he was under contract (and fought),” said White.

White was referring to the fact that Lesnar fought at UFC 200 while still under contract to WWE. In that bout, Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt, but the fight was later changed to a no-contest after it was revealed that Lesnar had failed a USADA drug test.

We should point out that Dana White could be mistaken and the original time frame for Lesnar’s WWE contract (expiring around WrestleMania time) could be accurate. However, one would think White would be plugged-in on these kind of details.

Following his successful title defense against Braun Strowman at WWE No Mercy a couple of weeks ago, Lesnar is currently off the road (as he often is). He’s expected back sometime in November to begin building to a title defense at this year’s Survivor Series in Houston.

Dave Meltzer had speculated on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Finn Balor would be the next superstar to get a title shot against Brock Lesnar, but it remains to be confirmed if that is indeed the WWE is headed for Survivor Series.