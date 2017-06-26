Brock Lesnar To Defend Universal Title Against Baron Corbin

It appears Baron Corbin will be getting a title shot without ever having to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase. What’s even crazier is that the shot will be against the RAW brand Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Wrestling News World’s Thomas Fenton and Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer have confirmed that Baron Corbin will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at a WWE SmackDown live event in Detroit, Michigan, on July 29th. The two behemoths will almost literally tear down the house as this will be the final WWE event at the Joe Louis Arena.

Below is an updated line-up for that show:

Baron Corbin vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship

Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens – United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, The New Day, The Usos, Naomi, Charlotte, & Becky Lynch

WWE house shows are notorious for their ability to go “off script” and give fans a match they may never see on WWE TV. It’s likely WWE is using up one of Lesnar’s rare house show dates to pump tickets for the historic last night at the Joe. WWE’s plans for Lesnar for the entire year have seemingly been changing by the day. The champ, who is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at July 9th’s Great Balls of Fire pay per view, was penciled in to face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam, but slumping ratings have reportedly caused WWE to reimagine their lineup.

Rumors now place Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent as Roman Reigns with WWE feeling Raw may need a Champion who can attend the show every week.

As for Baron Corbin, it’s clear Mr. MitB is on his way to becoming a WWE World Champion at some point in the next year and giving him a run with Brock Lesnar will only further his position in the eyes of fans.

