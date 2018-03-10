Brock Lesnar Returns, Destroys The Miz at Minnesota Live Event

Brock Lesnar returned to the ring on Friday night for his first match since a much-maligned match against Kane last weekend in Chicago.

The WWE Universal Champion returned for a show in Minneapolis, the city that he went to college in and became a NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion. Though Lesnar now lives in Canada and is originally from South Dakota, he is still billed as hailing from the Twin Cities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lesnar faced WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at the live event. Given that Miz currently holds RAW’s second most prestigious title, one might expect him to give Lesnar somewhat of a fight. And if you would expect that, you would be wrong. The Universal champion destroyed the Miz and his Miztourage in the process.

The entire match is below and lasts for less than two minutes. So, hey, it went four times as long as Lesnar’s match against Kane last weekend at Chicago’s United Center.

Brock Lesnar returns home to face the Miz. Champ vs Champ. Full match: pic.twitter.com/Zg2mgGkkgd — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) March 10, 2018

Lesnar is scheduled to return for this Monday night’s RAW show in Detroit, so we should see the first face to face between he and WrestleMania challenger Roman Reigns since Reigns won the Elimination Chamber last month.