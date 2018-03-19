Spoiler for Monday Night Episode of RAW

It sounds like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will finally end their Monday Night RAW stalemate.

PWInsider has confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are in Dallas for RAW. There are no details regarding plans for their appearance, but the fact they’re in the building is an achievement in and of itself.

Lesnar elected to forgo his last two heavily promoted RAW obligations. While WWE.com alluded The Beast Incarnate making it to Monday’s show, things remain tenuous. However, it appears the Universal Champion will be in attendance.

But now the question is if Roman Reigns will be there.

The last episode of RAW saw Vince McMahon personally slap Roman Reigns with a temporary suspension. While the specifics of McMahon’s decision have yet to be revealed, Reigns will likely not be a part of Monday’s episode of RAW.

Unless he shows up in spite of his suspension.

If we had to guess, Lesnar and Heyman will make their typical appease but will mock Reigns for being unable to attend. Then, as RAW closes and with the spirit of Stone Cold Steve Austin in his sails, The Big Dog will strike.

WWE is doing a great job of making Lesnar look like a cancer to the company. By skipping shows and making aloof appearances at non-televised events, Lesnar and Paul Heyman have already gotten on WWE fans’ bad side. Even more, the perpetual rumors of the Universal Champion already having one foot out the door will further antagonize some of WWE’s purest fans.

Yet before indicting Lesnar, it’s important to remember that this is show business, and WWE has a vested interest in getting fans to hate Brock and love Roman. And, at this moment, they’re executing that plan in admirable fashion.

With just three weeks left until WrestleMania, it’s hard to imagine Roman Reigns not making his presence felt in Dallas. WWE is making a concerted effort to make him look like the company’s anti-hero, but whether or not fans take the bait is a wholly different conversation.

Regardless, we’ll know more after tonight.