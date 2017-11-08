3 Spoilers Regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future

It’s a quirk we’ve gotten used to but Brock Lesnar has left WWE once again. At this very moment, the Beast Incarnate is somewhere in Canada cuddling Sable as the Universal Championship collects dust above a fireplace.

While he’s certainly earned the privilege to have such an easy schedule, his regular absences aren’t great for WWE. As soon as he leaves, the question immediatley bubbles: When’s he coming back?

Well, there’s been plenty of speculation on the matter this week and there are 3 rumors/spoilers that are more prevalent than the rest.

Let’s have a look at all of them and see if we can properly prognosticate the Beast’s future in WWE.

Lesnar is Not Done for 2017

When No Mercy ended, it was widely believed that Brock Lesnar was done for 2017. However, According to PWInsider, The Beast is scheduled to make at least one more appearance on WWE television this year.

Per the report, Lesnar is being advertised for the November 13th RAW in Atlanta. That happens to be the final RAW before Survivor Series. Yet, Lesnar is not being promoted as part of the Survivor Series card. Obviously, that may change

The current rumor is that Brock’s next Universal Championship opponent will be Finn Balor. As of now, that match will likely be at the Royal Rumble, but it looks like WWE is reserving the right to bump it up to Survivor Series.

From this vantage point, Lesnar at Survivor Series is a plan they can pivot to if ratings plummet in his and John Cena’s absence.

WrestleMania 34

As big as No Mercy’s card appeared, it was always going to be a stepping stone for WWE. Per the Wrestling Observer, WWE planned all along that both Brock and Roman Reigns would be winning their big pay-per-view matches.

The idea here is to build both men up to levels they’ve never seen. That way when they clash at WrestleMania 34, the match will feel humongous.

For Reigns, WWE is already centering the Shield reunion around him. This is not an accident as WWE believes that a Shield homecoming will finally get fans to cheer Reigns.

As far as Lesnar is concerned look for him to be more dominant than ever – so if that match with Finn Balor does indeed happen, it may last 30 seconds. Right now, it feels like anything that doesn’t build Roman vs. Brock at WrestleMania 34 is secondary in WWE.

Braun Strowman

Brock Lesnar’s contract expires sometime in April of 2018. Much has been made about his possible exit from WWE in favor of one more run in UFV. However, his potential opponent, Jon Jones, can’t top failing drug tests. The fact that Lesnar’s preferred fight may not be able to happen for 4 years thanks to Jones suspension, makes it likely that the Beast Incarnate re-signs with WWE.

If that does indeed happen, CageSideSeats reports that the immediate plant for Lesnar after WrestleMania 34 would be re-ignite his feud with Braun Strowman.

Their match at No Mercy left a bitter taste in many fan’s mouths due to the fight’s hasty conclusion. However, a post-WrestleMania program would have the opportunity to be carefully crafted likely ending with Strowman getting his revenge a truly getting launched into true super stardom.