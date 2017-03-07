Brock Lesnar Destroys Goldberg On WWE RAW

For the first time since his return last fall, Goldberg looked human tonight on RAW.

Goldberg came out with his new Universal Champion to thank the WWE Universe for making his unexpected Championship run possible. The smark-heavy Chicago crowd then (predictably) broke into a CM Punk crowd, which was quickly interrupted up by Paul Heyman who, instead of congratulating Goldberg, brought out his client, Brock Lesnar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lesnar then walked to the ring to face off with Goldberg. Heyman then did the lion’s share of the work in the ring as he gave a usual epic promo, saying at the end of WrestleMania, there would be one winner and one loser, and Goldberg would be Brock Lesnar’s “bitch.”

As Lesnar appeared to try and shake Goldberg’s hand, he quickly hoisted the new Champion up on his shoulders and delivered the first shot on the Road to WrestleMania with a thunderous F-5.

Lesnar and Heyman then left Goldberg laying in the ring, clutching to his Universal Championship. With only three weeks left until ‘Mania, has Lesnar now taken the edge in this heated feud?

MORE WWE: Kevin Owens Tells Jericho Why He Betrayed Him / How The Sasha Banks Match Was Supposed To End / Matt Hardy Sends A Message To WWE Tag Champs