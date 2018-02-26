Dana White and Brock Lesnar Fuel UFC Megafight Rumors

The rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar jumping from WWE to UFC just got real.

Dana White, UFC President just posted a chummy photo of he and WWE’s Universal Champion minutes after Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Given that WWE was so topical at the time of his tweet, White is teasing fans on a legendary level.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While this could retinal by a hit of two old pals getting ready to watch Elimination chamber, this seems far more deliberate. White has been vocal in 2018 about bringing Lesnar back for one more UFC match and his window to do so is quickly approaching.

Lesnar’s WWE contract is set to expire after WrestleMania 34 on April 8th. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says that even if he chooses to jet the company, Vince McMahon could bar him from competing outside of WWE until August

Lesnar was nearly in this exact scenario before WrestleMania 31. The Beast Incarnate did renew his contract days before the event but also would negotiate the right to compete in UFC. That proved to be a fruitful detail because Lesnar would, in fact, fight and defeat Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

With this evidence in place, the writing may be on the wall. Lesnar re-ups his WWE contract, loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, has a UFC fight, then comes back to WWE later in 2018.

However, Brock’s perspective UFC opponent is hard to guess. In 2017, he and Jon Jones looked to be hyping a future fight, but after Jones got busted for steroids, the lake died.

Jones faces an uphill battle to avoid a long-term suspension but appears to be doing his best to avoid a hefty punishment. So, even though Jones is currently unavailable, he’s a name to keep an eye on for 2018 Lesnar fight.

If not, Jones, Lesnar will still likely attempt to find a UFC opponent to feast upon in 2018. So go ahead and prepare for a beast-less WWE after ‘Mania, but he’ll be back. Maybe for Braun Strowman.

Photo: Dana White/Twitter