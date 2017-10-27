Brie Bella Says WWE Comeback Taking Longer Than She Expected

Brie Bella welcomed her first child, daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, earlier this year, and the former WWE star is already itching to get back in the ring.

“Definitely 2018 for sure,” Bella told E! News of her comeback. “Especially because I would like to have a second baby and I’m not going to start trying until after I make my comeback. So we let the boss know whenever he’s ready for us.”

Bella’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, is currently on the WWE roster, although she took some time off due to an injury, but the pair is excited to reunite the Bella Twins in the ring once again.

“Granted I do have to do some training. I got into the ring and trained a couple times and I realized that my journey’s a little longer than I expected,” Brie said. “So I’m starting next week, I’m going to start working with a personal trainer and we’re really gonna get me back in shape. Especially in ring shape, there’s a difference. So once I feel like boom, I’m ready for that then we’re going back together.”

Nikki added that she’s excited to make her own comeback and contribute to the women’s division even more.

“We were at the forefront of the women’s revolution at WWE,” she explained, “So when you see what they’re doing, I want to be in there.”

