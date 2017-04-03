Randy Orton Defeats Bray Wyatt To Become WWE Champion At WrestleMania

In the culmination of one of the longest drawn out and strangest (that’s saying a lot) feuds in the WWE, Randy Orton has defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania to become a 13 time WWE Champion.

Bray’s new magical powers were on full display early when Bray hung from the corner and the ring became covered in a display of maggots. The demonic distraction

Both men hit their finishers outside of the ring but were unable to capitalize. Orton tried to pull out all the stops and attempt a punt kick, but Bray dodged and hit the Sister Abigail which Randy then kicked out of. It was finally a RKO from Orton that took down Wyatt to finish off his former Wyatt Family brother.

The victory seems quite puzzling considering Bray has been built up as an all-powerful demigod only to lose fairly easily to Orton. Where does Wyatt go from here? He has no cult members and no WWE Championship.

As for Randy, Smackdown is now his domain.

