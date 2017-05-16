Rumored Main Event For WWE SummerSlam

According to the WWE, Braun Strowman will be out of action for up to six months after undergoing elbow surgery. According to wrestling insider, Dave Meltzer, we are all getting worked by the WWE!

The Monster Among Men did, in fact, have surgery, but the timetable may be a bit exaggerated. WWE.com reported that “Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas. During the procedure, it was revealed, among his other injuries, that Strowman’s elbow had been shattered, and he is expected to miss up to six months of action as a result.”

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that while Strowman won’t be back in time to face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire, he should be healthy enough to face Lesnar at SummerSlam. Meltzer believes Strowman will be back in mid-July which is much closer to the original 4-8 week timeframe that was reported.

Meltzer speculated that WWE will likely put Seth Rollins or Finn Balor in the main event with Lesnar at Great Balls Of Fire in July. Balor has been the hottest name on Raw since his return, but Rollins would have less to lose by being defeated by Lesnar at this point in his career.

Thanks to Strowman’s injury, there will be a Fatal Five Way at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on June 4th to determine who Lesnar will face in July.

Using the Fatal Five Way to pick Lesnar’s opponent will not only allow for an amazing hardcore bout to headline the pay per view but give the stars who don’t win a natural opportunity to find ways into other storylines.

WWE is reportedly set on saving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar‘s eventual match until WrestleMania 34. This may seem hard to do, but considering Lesnar is only used on WWE TV sparingly, Reigns will need to find something to keep him busy for nearly a year.

Many reports have stated that Roman could be put into a Intercontinental program with The Miz coming out of Extreme Rules. This would not only give Reigns a purpose other than chasing down Brock, but allow Roman to be that much closer to becoming a WWE Grand Slam champion.