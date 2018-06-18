Possible Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for Braun Strowman

Within minutes after becoming the Monster in the Bank, Braun Strowman had already put Brock Lesnar and his big red belt on notice. And apparently, Strowman will be chasing in at his first opportunity.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE may be planning to have Strowman cash in on either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

“So I had a conversation with somebody a couple weeks ago, and it was about Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and they didn’t say this, but now when I look back, and Braun Strowman won, it was kind of hinted,” he said. Obviously, this thing has been planned for a while where you know something’s going down at SummerSlam, and I think that the idea is they want you to believe Braun is winning the title and maybe he is. Maybe like Roman beats Brock and then Braun cashes in on Roman right away, I mean they could do it.”

As of now, it certainly feels like we’ll be getting Brock vs. Roman in Brooklyn. However, that rivalry doesn’t have much juice left. Neither Brock retaining nor Roman winning will be received well as this has been WWE’s chief storyline since WrestleMania 31. However, Melzer thinks that WWE will use Strowman to send everyone home happy.

“If they end the show with Braun winning, with Brock losing so he’s out of the picture but Roman Reigns winning but losing in the same night it will be an incredibly happy ending it will be so satisfying I mean they could do that too,” he said.

Given the current climate of WWE, Strowman cashing in at SummerSlam seems like a logical fit. Per usual, however, all of this is contingent upon Brock Lesnar’s plans.

Per his record break run as champ, it’s clear that WWE is fine with the current system in place—Lesnar only fighting a few times a year. However, with rumors of UFC conquest getting louder by the day, we may be approaching a time where Lesnar is wholly absent from WWE programming.

If Lesnar cant gets a fight deal done with UFC, then he’ll stay in WWE, likely as Universal Champion. However, Lesnar and WWE seem committed to keeping their secrets hidden, so by the time SummerSlam arrives everything will appear to be on the table.

For now, I’ll consider both Lesnar and Strowman likelier candidates to leave SummerSlam as Universal Champion.