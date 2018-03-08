Braun Strowman Rumored for Multitude of WrestleMania Roles

Touting the ability to steal the show on any given night, Braun Strowman is quickly becoming one of WWE‘s biggest draws. However, at WrestleMania, he may be their biggest insurance policy.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Strowman has yet to be given his WrestleMania assignment. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t attached to plans, in fact, his name is in the mix for several spots on the April 8th super show.

As of now, Strowman is being kept behind emergency glass in case Roman Reigns is damaged by steroid allegation made by filmmaker Jon Bravo. If Reigns is forced to missed time or head to Sing Sing Correctional Facility, it will be Strowman who takes his place against Brock Lesnar.

However, if the claims against Reigns proves to be a farce, then The Observer reports that Strowman may not even have a match at ‘Mania. Instead, he’d have the non-wrestling role, likely using his biblical ability to destroy things as a sideshow attraction.

And if that’s not the case, there’s belief that WWE will toss he and potentially a healthy Samoa Joe into the Intercontinental Championship match making it a Fatal Five Way.

Rumors independent of The Observer have Strowman competing in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal—officially attaching him to 50% of WrestleMania’s prospective card.

It’s high season for WWE rumors, but the only thing to understand is that WWE will do their best to get Strowman a memorable moment or two. Clearly, him replacing Reigns is the juiciest scenario, but trying to prognosticate the guilt of The Big Dog is a useless task—we’ll just have to wait for an see what transpires.

By now, there’s no debating that Stowman is a prized commodity. However, his meteoric rise likely surprised even WWE and that gap in expectations has rendered Strowman matchless for WrestleMania. There’s a short list of WWE Superstars who can match the gravitational pull of Strowman, but all of them have WrestleMania dancing partners.

So even if Strowman is forced to fill in this year, the next batch of WrestleMania’s will likely be built around The Monster Among Men.