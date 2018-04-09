Bobby Lashley’s Surprise Appearance at Monday Night Raw Potentially Leaked by Production Team

WWE’s production team may have just given away one of Monday’s biggest secrets for Monday Night Raw.

A few who arrived at the Smoothie King Center early on Monday afternoon noticed that one of the computers in the production area had an image with Bobby Lashley’s name written in big bold letters in what appears to be an image for the TitanTron.

@PWTorch @WrestlingSheet @WrestlingInc @cagesideseats so I’m at the Raw after Mania and looks like Bobby Lashley is confirmed for tonight…thanks to the WWE production crew for leaving this on their screen Haha and quickly removing it….I took the photo please give me credit. pic.twitter.com/UAZJu0aNfM — Jamie Edwards (@NorthShoreDrama) April 9, 2018

BIG BIG MEGA SPOILERS FOR RAW RETURN TONIGHT!!!!! Titan tron for Bobby Lashley being queued up at the arena BIG BIG MEGA SPOILERS FOR RAW RETURN TONIGHT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/T3WMpHx3yl — Big B (@BTuckerTorch) April 9, 2018

“So I’m at the Raw after Mania and looks like Bobby Lashley is confirmed for tonight…thanks to the WWE production crew for leaving this on their screen Haha and quickly removing it,” WWE fan Jamie Edwards wrote on Twitter.

Lashley has been rumored for a return to the company ever since he left Impact Wrestling in January.

Known as “The Dominator,” Lashley first signed a developmental deal with the WWE in 2004 and debuted on SmackDown a year later. Standing at six-foot-two, 245 pounds and incredibly muscular, Lashley was quickly pushed up the ranks and given shots at the World Heavyweight Championship and a brief run with the United States Championship in his first year with the company.

In December 2006 Lashley won the ECW World Championship after moving to the revived brand. He headlined WrestleMania 23 in April 2007 in the “Battle of the Billionaires” match where he faced Umaga with future president Donald Trump in his corner. After a feud with Vince McMahon, Lashley was drafted to the Monday Night Raw brand and competed for the WWE Championship against John Cena.

Lashley was released from the company in February 2008 after being off television for six months as he recovered from injury. He joined Impact Wrestling in a full-time capacity in 2014 and went on to be one of the promotion’s top draws as he won the Impact World Heavyweight Championship four times.

Along with his resurgence in the wrestling business, Lashley has established himself as a strong competitor in the world of mixed martial arts. He holds a 15-2 professional record since his MMA debut in 2008.

The episode of Raw the night after WrestleMania has become one of the most exciting WWE shows in recent years, as it includes fallout from the night before while debuting new stars from NXT along with the return of previously injured Superstars.