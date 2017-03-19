Bobby Lashley Challenges A Top WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley may currently be the biggest star in TNA Impact Wrestling, but he’s got his sights set on slaying the Beast of the WWE. In a recent interview with SI.com, the MMA and wrestling star discussed his dream match up.

“I want that fight with Brock Lesnar,” said Lashley. “I don’t care if it’s the ring, the cage, or in a street fight.”

Lashley is a former collegiate amateur wrestler and former United States Army sergeant currently signed to both Bellator MMA, where he is undefeated through four heavyweight fights and TNA, where he is on his fourth reign as World Champion. He is also known for his time in WWE, where he is a two-time ECW World Champion and one-time United States Champion.

“Brock is at one of the highest points in the business, so high that they’re trying to bring him down to make other stars. Brock brings legitimacy to the business, and he has Paul Heyman with him to do everything else he can’t do. I’m completely up for that fight.”

With Lashley and Lesnar sharing such similar fighting brackgrounds and impressive physiques, any match up between the two would be a huge draw. Where would you like to see them do battle – the ring or the Octagon?

