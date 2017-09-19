Bobby Heenan’s Cause of Death Revealed

While the news of WWE Icon Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing reached every corner of the wrestling world, his cause of death was unknown. However, the Tampa Bay Times obituary of Heenan revealed that his death was a result of multiple organ failures due to throat cancer.

The 72-year old Heenan had been battling health problems for the better part of the last 20 years. The WWE Hall of Famer was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2002 and has endured multiple surgeries that affected his jaw and tongue. Since 2014, Heenan suffered both an injured hip and shoulder due to falls.

His daughter, Jessica Solt, told the Tampa Bay Times that “It was just his time.”

Heenan was arguably the greatest personality to ever grace professional wrestling. His career dates back to the 60’s but “The Brain,” officially broke through in the 80’s as he managed WWE bad guys like Big John Stud, King Kong Bundy and Andre the Giant. Heenan set the standard for wit and sarcasm in WWE. He will be sorely missed.

After news of Heenan’s death broke, Twitter flooded with past and present WWE personalities who shared their thoughts, prayers and favorite Heenan moments with the world.

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

“I don’t look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I’ve had a lot of fun.”-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

There were only a handful of people I took advice from for ANY aspect of this business, and Bobby Heenan was one of them. #RIPBobbyTheBrain — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 19, 2017

Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended,learned new things from him ever single day,love u my brother rip. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – one of the GREATEST and most influential personas our business has ever known. pic.twitter.com/BUDikV0z2X — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2017

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. I was truly blessed to know him. RIP my friend!🙏 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 17, 2017

BOBBY THE REAL BRAIN I LOVE YOU. MY HEART BREAK FOREVER. I MISS YOU BROTHER pic.twitter.com/SAh1I4dJFi — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Just heard the news about #BobbyHeenan deeply saddened. My thoughts are with Cindy and Jess. The Brain made Nitro the smash hit it was. — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) September 17, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the family of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. No manager or commentator was ever better at entertaining us humanoids. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby The Brain Heenan…one the greatest announcers, managers & personalities of all time… https://t.co/KuFoNE9p06 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 17, 2017

