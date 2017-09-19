WWE

Bobby Heenan’s Cause of Death Revealed

While the news of WWE Icon Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan’s passing reached every corner of the […]

By

While the news of WWE Icon Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing reached every corner of the wrestling world, his cause of death was unknown. However, the Tampa Bay Times obituary of Heenan revealed that his death was a result of multiple organ failures due to throat cancer.

The 72-year old Heenan had been battling health problems for the better part of the last 20 years. The WWE Hall of Famer was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2002 and has endured multiple surgeries that affected his jaw and tongue. Since 2014, Heenan suffered both an injured hip and shoulder due to falls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His daughter, Jessica Solt, told the Tampa Bay Times that “It was just his time.”

Heenan was arguably the greatest personality to ever grace professional wrestling. His career dates back to the 60’s but “The Brain,” officially broke through in the 80’s as he managed WWE bad guys like Big John Stud, King Kong Bundy and Andre the Giant. Heenan set the standard for wit and sarcasm in WWE. He will be sorely missed.

After news of Heenan’s death broke, Twitter flooded with past and present WWE personalities who shared their thoughts, prayers and favorite Heenan moments with the world.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!

Tagged:

Related Posts