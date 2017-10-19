Watch: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s Daughter Does ‘YES!’ Chant for the First Time

Last night’s SmackDown took place in Daniel Bryan‘s hometown of Portland, Oregon and as expected he got a booming ovation when he kicked off the show.

However, his most devout fans were watching from home.

His wife Brie Bella and baby, Birdie Joe, tuned in from the couch as daddy tried to sort out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. When the time came for the iconic YES! chant, Birdie Joe was ready for her moment. With a little help from Brie, Birdie mimicked her dad perfectly and melted our hearts in the process.

Seeing how naturally this happened, it makes us wonder if other WWE kids have struck their mother’s or father’s patented poses? How early was Charlotte Flair hitting her dad’s famous strut? When exactly did the Undertaker’s kids learn to roll their eyes into the back of their heads like the Deadman? And how many times did Shawn Michael’s kids get in trouble for yelling “Suck it?”

Hopefully, Birdie Joe will have more chances to emulate her parents in the future as both are set on wrestling again. For Bryan, his WWE contract expires in September of 2018. Even though WWE likely will not be allowing him to compete, he’ll be free to go elsewhere to continue his in-ring career

For Brie, she’s expressed multiple time that shes’ eyeing an early 2018 return to action. Maybe Birdie’s first words can be “Brie Mode!”

