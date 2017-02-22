Big Name Appearing At Tonight’s NXT Tapings

The WWE announced on Wednesday afternoon that former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor would be appearing at tonight’s NXT TV tapings at the University of Central Florida.

“Home is where the heart is” I’m never too far from @WWENXT, especially on Wednesdays… @UCF pic.twitter.com/irhJvPTdO4 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2017

The taping will air sometime in March. The former NXT Champion’s role in the event is still unknown, but we did learn earlier this week that Balor is set to make his return to a Live event very soon. WWE has yet to announce an official return date for Balor, but The KeyBank Center is hyping an appearance from the Demon King at the March 10th WWE live event from Buffalo, New York.

The Demon King has been out of action since suffering a labrum tear at last year’s SummerSlam. Balor sustained a shoulder injury in his WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins when a turnbuckle powerbomb from Rollins resulted in Balor’s shoulder getting dislocated. Amazingly, he was able to pop his shoulder back into place to finish the match and become the WWE’s first Universal Champion.

Do these two low-key appearances mean we’ll see Balor back to the main roster in time for Wrestlemania?

