Becky Lynch Makes Surprise Return at SmackDown Live Event

The WWE Universe is a better place; Becky Lynch is back.

While WWE will tell you she’s coming back from an injury caused by a violent attack by the Riott Squad, the reality of the situation is that she was off filming the Marine 6 alongside the Miz and Shawn Michaels. Regardless of why she’s been out the past month, the Irish Lass Kicker made a thunderous return during a SmackDown live set in Detroit, Michigan.

We knew she’d be coming back soon, but most reports pegged her for a return in early January. However, WWE fans got a belated Christmas present with her pleasantly surprising return. Now that she’s back, look for her to avenge the Riott Squad’s vicious beatdown. While Becky likely won’t be taking down the entire faction, she’ll likely disarm the members one by one.

Becky certainly has revenge to capture, but it’s worth a reminder that she’ll most certainly be in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Other names like Asuka and Ronda Rousey find themselves atop oddsmakers list of Rumble favorites, but Becky Lynch should not be slept upon. Considering she was denied a Money in the Bank history by James Ellsworth, Becky may be due to a big moment.

We’ll know more about WWE’s plans for Lynch after next week’s episode of SmackDown. But for now, we’re just happy to have her back!