Becky Lynch Targeting Move to RAW?

Rumors of a post-WrestleMania Superstar Shake Up recently took off and perhaps few would benefit from a switch more than Becky Lynch.

Like WWE‘s version of Toy Story, the enthusiasm surrounding the Four Horsewomen was replaced by the novelty of Asuka and Ronda Rousey. While Charlotte’s standing is still unblemished, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky have all slid down WWE’s totem pole.

It wasn’t too long ago when we saw Becky become the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion. That moment looked to be a launching point for her career, but her most notable chapter since was her feud with James Ellsworth.

However, Becky seems to be all too aware of her stagnation told SoloWrestling that the grass may indeed be greener on Monday nights.

“[Going over to Raw] and having new challenges and a new crop of women’s [talent]… maybe that would be the best look for me. I love SmackDown, I love the people on the brand, I love the crowd here, I love the vibe. But, I guess if I think what I always want to do is go for championships, and if that’s not in my future on SmackDown, well then I want it to be in my future somewhere else,” she said.

We’re not sure why, but Lynch moving to RAW feels undeniably correct. She may not be as decorated as Banks or Charlotte, but Becky seems to have a genuine connection with WWE. Admittedly, we don’t have many examples to underline, but most of that is due to her aimless booking on SmackDown.

Even though Lynch has cooled over the years, she would be an easy character to reignite—and it could be as simple as a move to RAW.

Both a Shake-Up and a full-scale draft have been rumored to follow WrestleMania, with Sheamus actually making an explicit mention of the former on a recent episode of RAW. We’ll have to keep an eye on those rumors, but this seems like logical timing. While WWE technically doesn’t have an offseason, WrestleMania always feels like the end of a year-long movie.

So if we are booked for a Shake-Up, it could happen as early as next month. And if that’s the case, we’ll keep our fingers crossed so Becky can become a Monday Night RAW warrior.

