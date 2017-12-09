WWE’s Bayley Hoping for a Heel Turn

For WWE Superstar, Bayley, 2017 has been challenging. Somewhere along the line, her bubbly character fizzled out with WWE fans who traded their once undying support for boos. However, the boos don’t bother Bayley, in fact, she’d like to start getting more of them.

Bayley joined formers Superstars Edge and Christian on their podcast, E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness and opened up about her WWE future. For Bayley, she wants to experience the full spectrum of professional wrestling, particularly, being a heel.

“I do definitely want to evolve my character eventually just because since I started in NXT I’ve kind of been doing the same thing. I have grown a little bit but I don’t know, I think it’s going to be time for a change eventually. I think that would be the fun of it all. Everybody changes. I plan on being here for a long time and I want to go through all those stages — be a bad guy, then be a good guy again, then be a bad guy, all that,” she said.

Since arriving at the main roster in 2016, Bayley has been the epitome of a wholesome character. However, we could make the argument that the same technicolored persona that brought her so much success in NXT is now suffocating her in WWE. Bayley seems to be aware of this as she is calling for change.

“You guys have been a bunch of different characters and all that stuff and I just think that’s the part of the fun of being with WWE. I want to go on that rollercoaster and have the fans be able to know they can count on me and care about me but hate me at the same time but know that whether I’m on the camera for them to cheer or boo they’re going to enjoy it,” said Bayley.

Bayley’s character is due to a refurbishing. It might be on WWE’s docket, too, as she’s been attached to a few rumors which involve her turning on Sasha Banks. There have been a few opportunities to pull this switch in the past few months, but WWE seems hesitant to do so. Perhaps Vince McMahon is saving the big moment of betrayal for a long program between the real-life friends.

With the arrival of Asuka, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Devile, Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan with Ronda Rousey waiting on the horizon, WWE’s women’s division suddenly is packed. However not all talent will be receiving opportunities and Bayley will certainly have to fight for hers.