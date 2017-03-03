Bayley Has One Major Regret About Posing With The Rock

There are several ways to approach posing with one of your heroes. Most people instinctively grin and point at the famous person as if to say “can you believe who I’m taking a photo with?”

Some try to play it cool and make no expression while others carefully plan for the perfect pose that makes a cultural reference to the famous person’s body of work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bayley recently faced this conundrum when she had a chance to pose with The Rock after his trip to RAW last week. To the casual observer, it looks like an amazingly warm photo between two WWE champions.

But to Bayley, it was a missed opportunity; a lifetime of practice flushed down the drain.

“Still mad at myself for not doing the People’s Eyebrow. Been practicing since I was 12.”

She totally blew it.

Ahh well, something tells me the immensely popular RAW Women’s Champion may get a few more opportunities to be seen with The Rock somewhere down the road.

Bayley will defend her RAW Women’s Championship this Sunday at WWE Fastlane, which will begin on the WWE Network at 6 ET.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE:Alberto Del Rio Debuts On Impact Wrestling / Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed / Why Renee Young Is Getting Death Threats

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!