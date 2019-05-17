Ashley Massaro, Playboy Model and WWE Superstar, Reportedly Died by Suicide

Ashley Massaro, a former Playboy model and WWE Superstar, reportedly died by suicide.

According to The Blast, the sports figure died by taking her own life after suffering years of depression and multiple injuries due to “routine repetitive blows” while wrestling for the WWE.

The outlet notes that Massaro was found dead in her Smithtown, New York home on Thursday morning. She was discovered after she did not show up for work at the radio station where she was employed.

Massaro was rushed to the hospital by first responders, who attempted to revive her through CPR, but ultimately she passed away.

Shelly Martinez, a friend who wrestled with Massaro, issued a statement on her former colleague’s death, saying, “My best friend from the wrestling business died from suicide two days after responding to 300+ fan letters. She was the happiest I have seen her in years, so stoked that people still cared about her 11 years after her career was over.”

“There are no signs. It comes without warning. If you are going through the worst s— in your life, just know that you are not alone. PLEASE seek help,” she added.

Following her passing, many wrestlers have shared messages of sympathy over the tragic loss of Massaro.

This is just awful news – Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me…I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice…and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro pic.twitter.com/wOUY4gsTQo — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 17, 2019

“This sucks. Ashley just started training at NYWC & was SO excited about wrestling again. Always had a smile on her face & was one of the most down to Earth people you could meet,” Bull James tweeted. “If you’re going through tough times, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. RIP Ashley Massaro.”

“Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP Ashley Massaro. Godspeed,” Frankie Kazarian wrote.

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. https://t.co/PqHSRbOGso — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019

Notably, prior to her death, Massaro had been part of a class-action lawsuit against the WWE, claiming that the aforementioned injuries she suffered while with the organization caused her long-term issues.

“Aside from my on-going physical injuries that were sustained in the ring, and my former battle with addiction, to this day I suffer from depression, for which I take medication; migraine headaches; and severe short-term memory loss,” she wrote in a legal filing.

Massaro was 39 years old at the time of her death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).