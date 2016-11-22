Another MAJOR Star Is Set For The Royal Rumble

Well, that didn’t take long. Only one day after Goldberg made he was throwing his name into the 2017 Royal Rumble, another part time mega-star has reportedly agreed to do the same.

Our friend Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that the man who Goldberg decimated at the Survivor Series may be eager to stop Goldberg from getting that one final title run. As of now, it appears Brock Lesnar will also be in the Rumble. Earlier today we anticipated that it could be Brock who causes Goldberg to lose his quest at another championship, but it now appears these two could face off again in the Rumble to potentially set up their Wrestlemania 33 rematch.

With Brock and Goldberg in the ring, the 2017 Rumble could be turning out to be one of the biggest in wrestling history. What other superstars would you like to see in the 2017 Rumble?

More on this story as it develops…