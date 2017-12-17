Alexa Bliss on the Verge of Setting Championship Record

Over the course of the last year, Alexa Bliss has risen to become one of the stars in the WWE women’s division. She soon could have another accolade to add to her accomplishments.

As pointed out by Harry Kettle of WrestleZone, Bliss is on the verge of setting the record for longest title reign with the RAW Women’s Championship belt. Should Bliss still be the champion this Wednesday, her current (second) run with the title will reach 114 days, breaking Charlotte’s record of 113 days. Bliss’ previous title run lasted 112 days, just one day short of breaking Charlotte’s record. Should Bliss lose the the title on RAW, her second run with the belt would be the exact same length in days as her first run.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That said, it would seem unlikely that Bliss would drop the title on Monday Night RAW, so her achieving this record would have to be considered quite likely.

Of course, this record is exclusive to the new WWE women’s championship era, with WWE introducing this new women’s title belt at WrestleMania in 2016. The belt has gone on to become the RAW women’s title, with SmackDown adding their own title following the brand split in the summer of 2016.

The former WWE Divas championship did have several reigns of more than 113 days, notably AJ Lee (295 days in 2013-2014) and Nikki Bella (301 days in 2014-2015). In those days, longer women’s title runs were more common than they are today. All in all, there were nine title runs between 2008 and 2016 of more than 113 days.

However, all of that said, we are in a new era of WWE women’s wrestling with a new championship belt, and Alexa Bliss has proven over and over again that she is one of the brightest stars of this new era.