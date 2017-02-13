New Women’s Champion Crowned At Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss may have overlooked Naomi heading into Elimination Chamber‘s Women’s championship defense, but she certainly felt the glow by the time the night was over. Naomi will fulfill her dream of heading into Orlando for Wrestlemania as the Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Naomi took everything the champion threw at her and was able to comeback and hit her signature springboard splash finisher to pick up the three count and the championship. After the match, Naomi stood proudly in the ring as she was brought to tears by the Phoenix crowd chanting “You Deserve It.”

Alexa Bliss won the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Table Ladders and Chairs on December 4th of last year in a table match with Becky Lynch.

With six weeks left until Wrestlemania, can Naomi hang onto to her newly won prize?

