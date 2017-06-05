Alexa Bliss Destroys Bayley At WWE Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss is the WWE‘s new Goddess of Hardcore. The RAW Women’s Champion managed to hold off the challenge of former champ, Bayley, in their Extreme Rules kendo stick on a pole match.

The pole hardly came into play during the match, but Bayley was the first to reach kendo stick. Unfortunately for Bayley, she took too much time deliberating whether or not to use the stick and the hesitation allowed Alexa to reach the stick and relentlessly attack the former champ with strikes until hitting her signature DDT for the surprisingly quick victory.

Alexa Bliss came over to Raw in the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up and became the first woman to hold both the Smackdown Live and Raw Women’s Championships when she defeated Bayley at WWE Payback. From the moment Bliss showed up on Raw, the women’s division has belonged to her. Her skills on the mic have quickly separated her from her peers. So much so that Bayley has scarcely been involved in the promos leading up to tonight’s Championship rematch.

The feud took a strange turn last week on Raw during a ‘This Is Your Life’ segment. Alexa brought out Bayley’s former teacher, former boyfriend and former best friend in an attempt to further embarrass the former Champion. Unfortunately, the segment came off so poorly that it only served to confuse the audience.

With Alexa still maintaining her clutch on the Women’s Championship, who will be next to step up and challenge her throne?