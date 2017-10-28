WWE’s Akira Tozawa May Have the Best Body Transformation of All-Time

At 5’7″ 176 lb, WWE Superstar, Akira Tozawa is a natural fit in the Cruiserweight Division. However, not long ago, it looked like Tozawa was better suited for the world of sumo wrestling.

Earlier this week, the former Cruiserweight Champion posted his incredible body transformation. The juxtaposition between Then and Now is so drastic that the photos nearly look doctored. But to the credit of Tozwa’s dedication, his results are real.

Update #fitness A post shared by Akira Tozawa (@realtozawa) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Which guy do you like? A post shared by Akira Tozawa (@realtozawa) on Apr 2, 2016 at 6:32am PDT

Before the Enzo Amore Era of 205 Live, Akira Tozawa was one of the best characters on the Cruiserweight show. He and former WWE Superstar, Neville, essentially anchored the division and readied the stage for Enzo’s takeover.

Akira is a lot of fun to watch (particularly his majestic Senton finishing move) and WWE has made an effort to keep him relevant. As a member of Titus World Wide, Tozawa possess a layer of significance that other Cruiserweights do not. For any Cruiserweight not named Enzo Amore, the future is a little grey, but in Tozawa’s case, he carries more promise than the rest.

