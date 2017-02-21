AJ Styles Responds To Wrestlemania Challenge

Earlier today we reported that NXT and Internet Wrestling Community sensation, Shinsuke Nakamura had named his ideal Wrestlemania opponent while on an interview with Yahoo Japan (translation via Twitter). Nakamura suggested meeting an old New Japan rival of his on the grandest stage of them all.

“If the (WrestleMania) opportunity presented itself, I want to do it. AJ doesn’t have an opponent yet, I’d like to fill that spot. I’ve achieved a lot this year, but there’s much more to do. I want to make more strides over the next year and show my true ability.”

This news made the rounds and AJ Styles has since tweeted his response to the two time NXT Champion.

@ShinsukeN how’s this? Sorry, but I do have a match at Wrestlemania. N fact, I’ll be headlining Wrestlemania after tonight. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 21, 2017

Styles will, in fact, be involved in a ten man Battle Royal tonight on Smackdown LIVE to determine a new number one contender for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at Wrestlemania. While Styles is one of the favorites to win, we are projecting former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper as the most likely choice.

While we would love to see AJ Styles compound on his amazing rookie year in the WWE, the thought of him rekindling his New Japan feud with Nakamura too much to pass up. Considering the chemistry they have, it would be a perfect first main roster feud for Shinsuke when he does get the call up from NXT.

Nakamura and Styles had what many called the 2015 feud and match of the year in New Japan shortly before AJ was scooped up by the WWE. Styles current Wrestlemania opponent is rumored to be Shane McMahon but there is talk that Nakamura could be still be in the running. Who would you like to see the former WWE Champion face in Orlando?

