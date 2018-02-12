AJ Styles Thinks Ronda Rousey Can Be Female Version of Kurt Angle

Despite not having wrestled in WWE, Ronda Rousey already has something in coming with the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns; positive or negative, fans and WWE Superstars carry strong opinions about her. And AJ Styles just joined that conversation.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the current WWE Champion was asked about Ronda Rousey’s prospects as a WWE Superstar. Unlike a slew of WWE talent, Styles only had wonderful things to say about the former UFC Champion’s future in WWE.

“Let me tell you about someone who came in kinda like Ronda did and learned [snaps fingers] like that,” Styles said. “Kurt Angle! I don’t know if you remember Kurt coming in like that and went straight to the top,” he said.

Starting in the fall of 1999, Kurt Angle had arguably the best rookie year of all time. Amassing a swath of championships the Olympic Gold medalist used his innate ability to wrestle along with a colorful personality to win over hoards of WWE fans. Styles thinks Rousey is capable of a similar explosion.

“Now he was an Olympic Champion but he didn’t have the name recognition that Ronda has. Ronda though, she’s an athlete man. She can adapt, that’s what she does. She’ll learn quick. She’ll be a sponge. She will be up there with the Kurt Angles and everyone else that has gone into the Hall of Fame,” said the WWE Champion.

Styles went on to say he can’t wait to see Rousey lock up with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. There’s no reason think most if not all of those matches will happen in due time, but for now, look for Rousey to set her crosshairs on Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

