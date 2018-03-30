The Latest on AJ Styles’ Injury, Possible Diagnosis

Ten days out from WrestleMania, it appears that the WWE championship match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura is a go.

This follows a scare at Madison Square Garden a couple of weeks ago when it appeared Styles was suffering from an injury, with the internet holding their breath that the highly anticipated rematch from WrestleKingdom two years ago could possibly be in danger.

Styles put those concerns to rest during a recent interview, telling Catch-Newz “If my leg got cut off I’d find a way to make it to WrestleMania. I will be wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania, don’t worry about it, it’ll be fine.”

According to this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Styles’ injury looks to have been MCL related. In fact, the injury may (and likely is) still be bothering Styles despite his return to the ring last weekend during live events. Styles worked six man tags last weekend, though his action was kept extremely limited so as to limit his ring time and not endanger the title match at WrestleMania any further.

It’s not unprecedented for a WWE champion to head into WrestleMania injured and work despite said injury. Shawn Michaels’ title defense against Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV is an obvious example, with Michaels kept out of action following the Royal Rumble when he tweaked his back until WrestleMania in Boston that year. More recently, Seth Rollins worked last year’s WrestleMania against Triple H despite a torn MCL, which is a more obvious comparison given Styles’ predicament.

One thing to be sure of is that Styles’ health definitely makes it more likely that Shinsuke Nakamura will walk out of WrestleMania the new WWE Champion. That and the fact that WWE loves to do world championship changes on the biggest show of the year.