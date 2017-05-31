Dolph Ziggler Scores Shocking Win Over AJ Styles

In the main event of tonight’s SmackDown Live, Dolph Ziggler faced off against The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. Following the earlier tag match between their competitors at the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder-match (Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Baron Corbin) the two veterans were left to square off in a clash of ego, personality, and skill.

The match was teased earlier in the program, as the hungry Dolph Ziggler interrupted AJ Styles backstage interview segment with Renee Young. Dolph challenged him to go right then and there, but after AJ removed his shirt ready to fight, Ziggler backed off his tough talk.

As we were frequently reminded by commentary, Ziggler is the only one of the two (or any of this year’s MITB competitors, for that matter) who has won the briefcase in the past, as well as having one of the most memorable cash-ins of the prized contract in WWE history.

After making their separate entrances, the pair met in the ring where the Money in the Bank briefcase hung suspended high above, an omen of things to come.

At first seeming like a totally even pairing of skills, the match eventually began to teeter, first in AJ’s favor following a flurry of offensive moves. But Ziggler successfully evaded AJ’s repeated attempts at a Styles Clash. The Phenomenal one likewise countered his opponents attempts to unleash the Zig Zag, with both landed suplexes, DDTs and Power-Bombs in the midst.

Building steam, Styles charged out of the corner, but Ziggler caught him with a huge knee flush to the jaw. AJ blocked another big DDT, hooking Dolph’s leg and rolling through to a calf killer, which Dolph had to rake AJ’s eyes to escape.

Dolph finally connected with a Zig Zag, but it wasn’t enough… AJ ducked a follow-up super-kick, charged in on his opponent, going for the springboard. But at the last moment, Dolph was able to trip him, took aim and secure the win by pinfall with a shocking superkick.

The veteran Mr. Money in the Bank stood tall, celebrating his win and pointing upward with his sights set firmly upon that briefcase heading toward the July 18th PPV.