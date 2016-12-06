AJ Styles Comments On His Wardrobe Malfunction

At WWE TLC, AJ Styles showed his full range of skills in his tables, ladders and chairs WWE World Championship match with Dean Ambrose. He really let it all hang out. Well, nearly all of it.

After being slammed into a pile of chairs, a hole ripped in the back of AJ’s wrestling tights. It also appeared to cut him open, the hard way. AJ took to twitter to comment on his wardrobe malfunction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was not a malfunction. My gear and butt cheek were sliced by a bent up chair. https://t.co/g4TPaMjeeD — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 6, 2016

AJ’s in-ring talent is only rivaled by his sense of humor.

As you can see by the seam, you all were in no danger of seeing my butthole. A photo posted by AJ Styles (@ajstylesp1) on Dec 5, 2016 at 5:49pm PST

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that AJ was legitimately injured at TLC when he suffered a minor ankle injury. Styles is set to defend his WWE championship tonight on Smackdown LIVE against James Ellsworth.

MORE WRESTLING: 5 Wrestlemania Matches That Need To Happen / Undertaker Spotted Backstage! / John Cena To Host Saturday Night Live / Twitter Reacts to Monday Night RAW / New Bullet Club Member Revealed / Ric Flair Buries The Cruiserweight Division