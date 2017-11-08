3 Things WWE Must Accomplish During the Shield’s Reunion

Now that we can officially stop guessing when a Shield reunion is going to happen, it’s time to open speculation on what’s next for the Hounds of Justice.

As of now, there isn’t the slightest rumor of WWE‘s plans for the group as we move towards TLC. For now, we can just assume that The Shield will be winning their Tables Ladders and Chairs match in violently dramatic fashion.

While WWE is booking for the group itself they also have to cater to its members. Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns are all vital parts to WWE programming and it’s important that WWE still advances their individual characters, not just the Shield.

That said, let’s take a look at some of the goals that WWE should be vying to accomplish for each member of the Shield.

Seth Gets a New Finisher

While injuries have certainly played their part, the banning of Seth Rollins’ Curbstomp drastically impacted the arch of his career.

A wrestler without a finisher is a toothless organism. Please, name one great wrestler that didn’t have a memorable finisher. Seth Rollins is great a wrestling, but does that make him a great wrestler?

The Kingslayer is the Goldilocks of finishers having hopped from the Curbstomp to the Pedigree to the Ripcord Knee (which announcers are still unsure what to call it). The Knee looks more like something Triple H would do in the first 5 minutes of his match, not something Crossfit Jesus would employ to defeat a foe.

Unequivocally, Seth Rollins is one of them most talented guys in WWE. But without a finisher, he might as well stay in the tag team division. Let’s hope he’s scanning the WWE Network as we speak to find some inspiration.

Dean Turns Heel

Surely Seth won’t do it again and we’re all too aware of WWE’s stance on Roman’s morality, so it’s Dean Ambrose who must adorn the black hat.

In reality, he’s probably the best option as so much of his gimmick is attached to him being crazy. Aren’t lunatics natural heels, anyway?

The idea is simple but the execution is not. As 1/2 of the RAW Tag Team Champions, turning on Rollins and Reigns at TLC would make for an awkward situation with the tag belts. For Dean to turn heel, it would almost have to be at his and Rollins next title defense while Roman does his best Xavier Woods impersonation.

The options for Ambrose’s turn are plenty, as are the possibilities for a bad Dean Ambrose.

Roman Must Get Cheers

This is the biggest priority currently in WWE.

We know, we know, Roman isn’t a good guy or a bad guy he’s the guy. But in reality that was just a witty marketing ploy to make us think WWE is OK with him getting voraciously booed wherever he goes.

Top babyfaces make the most money. While Roman Reigns is certainly a top something, he’s far from being the company’s best hero. One could argue that the entire reason WWE got the Shield back together was to trick the fans into accepting Roman Reigns.

Chances are, it’s going to work.

While Reigns has grayed the heel/face dichotomy, he hasn’t transcended it. No one will. When WrestleMania 34 comes around and Roman Reigns pins Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, Vince McMahon wants the Superdome to boom with elation. Any narrative that runs counter to that idea is Fake News.